CANTON, Mo. -- It was not the night the Culver-Stockton College men's basketball team was looking for as the Wildcats fell to Grand View University 89-66 at Charles Field House on Wednesday.
Wildcats senior forward Alonzo Ortiz-Traylor scored a team-high 23 points, while also leading the way with 13 rebounds. Junior guard Jalen Blaize scored 15 points and dished out three assists.
Culver-Stockton (13-8, 4-8) will host Baker University in its next game on Saturday at 4 p.m.
