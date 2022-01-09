FAYETTE, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton took on No. 20 ranked Central Methodist in a road men's basketball game on Saturday, falling to the Eagles 95-85.
Wildcats forward Alonzo Ortiz-Traylor scored a team-high 21 points and had two rebounds and two assists.
Wildcats junior forward Jalen Blaize scored 19 points and had three assists. Junior forward Jim King scored 17 points and pulled down a team-high six rebounds.
Culver-Stockton (11-5, 2-5) will host Peru State College on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in its next game.
