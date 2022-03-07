NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Culver-Stockton College lost both ends of its road doubleheader against Central Baptist on Saturday.
The Wildcats fell Central Baptist 8-7 in the first game after allowing the Mustangs to take the lead after a four-run sixth inning.
Culver-Stockton starting pitcher Dax Floweree went 3.2 innings with two strikeouts, while allowing seven hits, two walks and three earned runs. He had a no-decision.
Wildcats reliever Anthony Ribes was the losing pitcher after failing to get an out in the sixth inning and allowing two earned runs.
Wildcats first baseman Caden Power went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while catcher Collin Hall went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Shorstop Andrew Fay went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs.
Central Baptist defeated the Wildcats 6-4 in the second game with the help of a walkoff home run by Steven Stewart.
Fay was the Wildcats’ starting pitcher in the second game and was the losing pitcher. He went 6.2 innings with five strikeouts, while allowing eight hits, two walks and six earned runs.
At the plate, Fay went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the second game. Shortstop Douglas Barker went 2-for-4 with an RBI, while center fielder Bowin Davisson went 2-for-3 with a run.
The Wildcats defeated the Mustangs in both games of Friday’s doubleheader, with the two teams splitting the four-game series.
Culver-Stockton (4-6) will host William Woods University on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in its next game.
