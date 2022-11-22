HANNIBAL -- Culver-Stockton College defeated Hannibal-LaGrange University 88-78 in a non-conference men's basketball game on Monday night at Mabee Sports Complex.
HLGU had a 39-34 lead at halftime, but Culver-Stockton would outscore the Trojans by 15 points in the second half to secure victory.
Wildcats senior guard Jalen Blaize scored a team-high 23 points, while also grabbling three rebounds and dishing out three assists.
Culver-Stockton sophomore guard Robert Fry II scored 15 points, had two assists, a steal and three rebounds.
Trojans junior guard Jacob Staton scored a team-high 21 points, while pulling down six rebounds and dishing out two assists.
HLGU junior guard Janssen Flotow scored 17 points, had three rebounds and three assists.
Culver-Stockton (4-1) will host Evangel University in its next game on Saturday at 2 p.m.
HLGU (3-2) will play at Baptist Bible College in its next game on Friday at 5 p.m.
