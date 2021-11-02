CANTON, Mo. — The Culver-Stockton College men’s basketball team defeated Hannibal-LaGrange University 74-59 in the season opener at Charles Field House on Monday.
The game was tied at 33-33 at halftime, but the Wildcats outscored the Trojans by 15 points in the second half to secure the win.
“We competed in stretches last night defensively, but we need to work on being more consistent offensively,” said HLGU head coach Jason Durst. “We will learn from this game and get ready for the College of the Ozarks on Saturday.”
HLGU freshman Joe McBride scored a team-high 16 points and pulled down five rebounds. Senior Michael Hood scored 11 points, pulled down five rebounds and had two steals.
Trojans sophomore Bryce Stark scored nine points, had five rebounds, three assists and a block. Senior Grant Peters pulled down a team-high eight rebounds, dished out three assists, had a block and scored eight points.
Junior Jalen Blaize led Culver-Stockton with 23 points, and had three assists and four steals.
Senior Alonzo Ortiz-Taylor grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds and scored 13 points. Freshman Seth Larson also scored 13 points and had two blocks and three rebounds.
HLGU (1-0) will play at College of the Ozarks in the Trojans next game on Saturday at 3:15 p.m.
Culver-Stockton (1-0) will host the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis in the Wildcats next game on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.