CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College came away with a 80-58 win over Hannibal-LaGrange University in the men's basketball season opener at Charles Field House on Wednesday night.
The Wildcats had a 40-34 lead at halftime and then outscored the Trojans by a 40-24 margin in the second half to secure victory.
Culver-Stockton junior CaRondis Harris-Anderson scored a team-high 21 points, while pulling down five rebounds and getting four steals.
Wildcats senior guard Javon Modester scored 19 points and had four assists.
HLGU junior shooting guard Janssen Flotow led thet team with 14 points, while going 4-for-5 from the free throw line.
Trojans junior guard Nick Gutierrez scored 10 points, pulled down five rebounds and had one assist.
HLGU (0-1) will play at the College of the Ozarks in its next game on Saturday at 3:15 p.m.
Culver-Stockton (1-0) will play at Iowa Wesleyan College in its next game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.