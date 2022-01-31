CANTON, Mo. -- The Culver-Stockton College women's basketball team defeated Baker University 60-55 at Charles Field House on Saturday.
Wildcats senior forward Taylor Green led the way in scoring with 11 points, while also pulling down eight boards. Sophomore forward Megan Diehl scored nine points, had four rebounds and two steals.
Culver-Stockton (11-11, 5-8) is scheduled to play at Graceland University on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in its next game.
