CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton defeated Peru State 67-54 in a women’s basketball game at Charles Field House on Wednesday night.
Wildcats senior guard Kaysie Newson scored a team-high 12 points, while pulling down six rebounds and dishing out four assists. Junior guard Laken Hugenberg scored 11 points and had eight rebounds.
Culver-Stockton (9-8, 3-5) will play a road game at Evangel University on Saturday at noon.
