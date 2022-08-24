CANTON, Mo. -- The Culver-Stockton College athletic department agreed to a partnership with Opendorse on Wednesday, which will begin immediately and will be a first for a Heart of America Athletic Conference school.

Opendorse is the leading name, image and likeness (NIL) marketplace for student-athletes to develop with brands, supporters and local businesses.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.