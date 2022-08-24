CANTON, Mo. -- The Culver-Stockton College athletic department agreed to a partnership with Opendorse on Wednesday, which will begin immediately and will be a first for a Heart of America Athletic Conference school.
Opendorse is the leading name, image and likeness (NIL) marketplace for student-athletes to develop with brands, supporters and local businesses.
"We are honored to pave the way in the Heart for name, image and likeness with Opendorse," said Wildcats athletic director Pat Atwell. "In this ever-evolving world with social media and digital presence, it is our responsibility to assist our students in meeting compliance while exciting opportunities are coming to them."
With the agreement, Opendorse will provide Wildcat athletes the ability to connect with supporters for NIL deals while remaining compliant with NAIA guidelines.
Opendorse will provide Culver-Stockton student-athletes with educational resources, generate necessary tax documents and provide a social media audit. Wildcat athletes will gain access to the Opendorse marketplace, which allows them to offer partnership opportunities and complete payments with businesses and supporters.
