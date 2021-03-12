CANTON, Mo. -- The Culver-Stockton baseball team split a doubleheader with William Penn on Friday at Nichols Field in Canton.
William Penn shut out Culver-Stockton in the first game, 2-0, behind a complete game, 10-strikeout performance from Chase Stratton.
The Wildcats bounced back in the second game, defeating William Penn in a 14-8 slugfest. Right fielder Caleb Antonacci hit two home runs, had a walk and four RBIs. First baseman Coel Hansel had two hits, a walk, three RBIs and two runs. Daniel Hargrave earned his first win of the season after going 4.2 innings with two strikeouts and giving up three earned runs.
Culver-Stockton (5-10) will host William Penn University (12-5) for a doubleheader again on Saturday, with the first game starting at 1 p.m.