OZARK, Mo. -- The Culver-Stockton College baseball team defeated Peru State 9-6 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference tournament elimination game on Friday at US Baseball Park in Ozark.
Culver-Stockton starting pitcher Daniel Hargrave was the winning pitcher after going 6.1 innings with three strikeouts, while allowing seven hits, two walks and three earned runs.
Wildcats shortstop Alejandro Cardinale went 4-for-5 with two runs. Designated hitter German Sepulveda went 3-for-3 with four RBIs.
The Wildcats (17-33) will play the loser of MidAmerica Nazarene and Baker College on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.