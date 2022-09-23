FAYETTE, Mo. — After two consecutive losses, Culver-Stockton College will look to right the ship Saturday when it travels to face Central Methodist University.
Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. at Davis Field.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
FAYETTE, Mo. — After two consecutive losses, Culver-Stockton College will look to right the ship Saturday when it travels to face Central Methodist University.
Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. at Davis Field.
Saturday marks the 90th meeting between the schools, with the Eagles holding a 51-35-3 lead in the series. Culver-Stockton defeated the Eagles last season 44-36.
Central Methodist comes into Saturday's game with an 0-4 record and lost to Graceland 26-20 in Week 4.
Eagles quarterback Matthew Luna is 26-for-75 passing for 333 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He is also Central Methodist's leading rusher with 30 carries for 95 yards.
It's been a struggle for Central Methodist to score this season, with only 20 points for the season after getting shut out the first three games.
Defensively, the Eagles are led by senior linebacker Davion Stockard, who has 41 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery this year.
Culver-Stockton hopes to have a better week in the passing game after quarterback Jase Orndorff was limited to 57 yards passing and had two fumbles in last week's loss to Missouri Valley.
In the past two weeks, the Wildcats have only managed 98 yards passing, the lowest amount in the six years that Tom Sallay has been head coach.
Wildcats running back Demarion Cobb rushed 13 times for 67 yards and a touchdown last week.
Culver-Stockton defensive end Hunter Feiden is tied for fifth in the NAIA with 4.5 sacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.