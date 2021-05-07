PALMYRA, Mo. -- Pirates left fielder Charlie Culp set a new school single-season RBI record in Hannibal's 16-3 win over Marceline on Friday at Flower City Park in their first game of the Palmyra tournament.
Culp went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs, two stolen bases and five RBIs. He broke the school single-season record for RBIs in the fourth inning and brought his total up to 35 by the game's end.
"Really proud of the fact that (Culp) broke that record, it's been around forever," said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. "Really proud of our offense. We did start slow but in the middle innings and definitely in the last inning we did pick it up. Very disciplined at the plate, did a great job moving on the bases and when we needed the big RBI swings, Charlie gave it to us."
Hannibal relied on baserunning and exploiting miscues by Marceline to score early on and not big hits.
In the second inning, the Pirates scored three runs off of just one hit, three walks and a Tiger error. Kane Wilson came up with the only hit, doubling and later scoring.
The Pirates ran wild on the bases, totaling nine stolen bases and scoring twice on wild pitches.
"We've did a great job of being disciplined with it and really taking advantage of those opportunities when we can," Hatton said. "That's a big reason we were able to put up 16 runs tonight is being able to move on the bases."
The Pirates added their fourth run in the third inning when Tanner VanWinkle hit a leadoff triple and was driven in by a single from Braysen Douglas.
Hannibal had all nine hitters come up to bat in the fourth, scoring five runs off of two hits, a walk, two hit by pitches and an error. Culp had the big hit in the inning to score Chance Lovett and Alex Friday.
The Pirates were up 9-0 midway through the fourth inning, when Marceline got a rally going. The Tigers scored three runs off of RBI singles from Wyatt Molloy, Brendon Catron and Drake Stufflebean.
In Culp's next at bat in the sixth inning, he doubled and later stole home to put Hannibal up 10-3.
Hannibal closed the door with a six-run seventh inning. Key hits included a three-RBI double by Culp, an RBI single by VanWinkle and a two-RBI double by Wilson.
The Pirates were able to get production from up and down the lineup, especially from the bottom half. Wilson went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles and two RBIs. Douglas went 2-for-2 with a walk, two runs, double and two stolen bases. Lovett went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs.
"The bottom of the lineup has been great and we've moved some guys around a little bit and they've responded really well to it," Hatton said. "Anytime that you can get guys on base in those spots, we are going to be in great shape because we know the top of the lineup is there with the swing and the power to drive them in."
Friday started the game and was the winning pitcher after going five innings with five strikeouts. He allowed four hits, four walks and two earned runs.
Hatton said there were times Friday struggled to find the strike zone but was able to make the pitches he ended to get out of jams.
"I was impressed with the way he handled himself," Hatton said. "It's been awhile since he threw, so to get that kind of outing in this type of game to eat up some innings for us was great."
Culp pitched the final two innings in relief and earned the save. He struck out one batter, while allowing no hits, one walk, a hit batsmen and no runs.
Molloy started the game for Marceline and was the losing pitcher after going 3.1 innings with two strikeouts. He allowed three hits, five walks and six earned runs.
Tanner Sayre pitched 3.2 innings in relief for the Tigers with two strikeouts. He allowed five hits, one walk and five earned runs.
Hannibal (14-6) will play Palmyra (12-8) at 9 a.m. and Highland (0-14) at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday to close out the Palmyra tournament.
"Coming off a couple of previous games this week and knowing that we were going to play a couple of games in a row, you always need to get innings out of anybody that you can," Hatton said. "For (Friday) to give us a five-inning start and Charlie to come in and finish it is a big deal. We got to save arms not only for (Saturday), but we got to get them prepared to play districts."