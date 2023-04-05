HANNIBAL -- The Lady Pirates of Hannibal along with the Lady Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame have been great to begin the 2023 season. Both soccer teams came into Wednesday's game with win percentages above .600.
QND increased their win percentage even more after a 5-2 road win in this cross town showdown.
Sophomore Abbie Martin would get the scoring started for Hannibal giving them an early 1-0 lead over QND with 25 minutes left in the first half. QND would soon take a stranglehold of the momentum as their offense would begin to take shape.
Sophomore Makayla Patton would take the ball through Hannibal's defense inside the 18 and score to give QND their first goal of the game. Her teammate senior Lia Quintero would score off an assist from senior Anna Keck to put QND on top 2-1 late in the first half.
Sophomore Ashley Davis would soon strike back for Hannibal scoring a late goal to knot the game up at 2-2 going into halftime.
Hannibal head coach Eric Hill was proud of how they started out and credited sophomore goal keeper Ava Turner and freshman Matti Harvey for playing great defensively.
"I thought we started off alright," said Hill. "We got the first one to take the lead. We had one that got called back for offsides that was unfortunate, our keeper Turner made some fantastic saves. I thought our defense got beat a little bit, I think Matti Harvey did a nice job of covering a lot of stuff, but overall we just need to get better positioning defensively as a unit."
The Lady Raiders would take control of the second half as they began to pull away in route to their seventh win of the season in 10 games.
Patton would score her second goal of the night two minutes into the second half putting QND up 3-2. Quintero would put the nails in the coffin for her team to end the night.
With a little over 30 minutes to go, Quintero would nail a goal from 20 yards out into the left corner of the net to give QND a two goal lead as Hannibal struggled to get many shots on goal.
Quintero talked about the differences between both halves.
"Having the wind definitely helped us we were able to attack more," said Quintero. "Shots were going to be harder against the goal, corner kicks and everything else so we had to be just more aggressive late in the game."
Quintero would complete a hat trick with her third and final goal of the night off of a corner kick with 17 minutes to play to put the Lady Raiders up 5-2.
Both teams would both battle defensively the rest of the way as the Lady Pirates fought for a last minute push but ultimately would be unable to get back on the scoreboard.
Hill is confident his team will get back on track to how they were playing prior to Wednesday's loss.
"We should be able to get back on track and get back to how we've been playing the last couple games," said Hill. "The challenge for us will be that it'll be the first time we've been on grass so it might be an adjustment for us to start the game out."
This was Hannibal's first loss in their last four games, as their three game win streak comes to an end. Now 5-4 on the season they will look to get back in the win column Thursday on the road versus Fulton.
Hannibal has won their last 17 games in a row against Fulton.
QND now 7-2-1 on the season will be back at home Thursday night at 5 p.m. in non-conference action against Alton Marquette. QND is yet to lose at home this year.
QND head coach Mark Longo gave some final thoughts on the team's win Wednesday night over Hannibal.
"We struggled the first half, because they're a good team," said Longo. "(Abbie) Martin and (Ashley) Davis really attacked us. In the second half due to the wind, we had to be better defensively and offensively. Makayla made some great runs and Lia had a hat trick tonight, so we were doing a lot of good things offensively and defensively in the second half to win this game."
