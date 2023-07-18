BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- Bleyne Bryant is taking his talents out west.
The Bowling Green senior announced his commitment to the University of Wyoming on Tuesday afternoon after narrowing down his choices to five schools last week.
"(The University of Wyoming has a) great group of coaches," Bryant said. "They know what they are doing and they really know how to produce people to move on to the next level."
The three-sport athlete will major in construction management at the University of Wyoming and will be able to focus on his upcoming senior season at Bowling Green with his collegiate future decided.
Bryant said that he feels more calm after his decision.
"It was pretty nice getting the offers, but it was a little chaotic," Bryant said. "Finally got through a few and got it narrowed down to which ones I wanted to go to. It made it a little easier."
Bryant's competitive nature has fueled his success at the high school level.
"Bleyne's going to bring a level of competitiveness that's hard for people to match," said Bobcats head coach Mark St. Clair. "His love for the game and love for competing separates him from a lot of people. You add the fact that he's very explosive, he can run and he can hit. He's got good feet and he's one of those guys who's got tremendous intensity in the way he goes about the game."
During his junior season, Bryant excelled on all three phases of the game as a running back, linebacker and on special teams.
Bryant teamed up with Marcus Starks in the Bowling Green backfield to help produce the highest scoring offense in the nation last season with 64.62 points per game. Bryant rushed 74 times for 1,097 yards and 23 touchdowns, while catching five passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns.
On defense, Bryant totaled 72 tackles, 52 which were solo. He had 15 tackles for a loss, eight sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and three pass break-ups.
"He's going to fill a lot of roles for us," St. Clair said. "Obviously, he's a linebacker and running back just like he was last year, and he's a tremendous special teams player. He'll do anything we ask him to do. All he wants to do is compete. It wouldn't matter what we ask him to do, he's going to do it at 100 mph."
Bryant will be utilized on defense with the University of Wyoming and said his conversations with Cowboys head coach Craig Bohl and the coaching staff have gone great.
"They always want to know what I'm up to," Bryant said. "They are always asking about my family and really shown that they really want me there."
Bowling Green is coming off a 12-1 season that saw the Bobcats advance to the Class 2 state semifinals.
Bryant knows he will have to step up in 2023 to chase his dreams of a state championship.
"It was amazing playing with a great group of guys," Bryant said. "Now I'm a senior and I'm going to have to make the underclassmen step up. We lost quite a few seniors, so I'm trying to be a leader."
St. Clair said Bryant expects a lot out of himself and his teammates.
"We had a youth camp last week and all of the kids were talking about Bleyne and jumping on his back and asking him to talk to them," St. Clair said. "We are going to influence people in our lives and Bleyne's been a good influence on young kids. We hope that it raises everyone else's level of play."
