LOUISIANA, Mo. -- Highland put the past couple of weeks of disappointing baseball behind them on Monday, defeating Highland 10-6.
Aidan Lay went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LOUISIANA, Mo. -- Highland put the past couple of weeks of disappointing baseball behind them on Monday, defeating Highland 10-6.
Aidan Lay went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.
Cooper Bliven went 2-for-3 with two doubles.
Highland (3-5) will play at Palmyra (0-9) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Monroe City fell to South Shelby 14-3 in Monday's home baseball game against a Clarence Cannon Conference rival.
South Shelby (10-2) will host Missouri Military Academy (4-5) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Monroe City (2-5) will host Macon (11-2) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Palmyra nearly came away with its first win of the season, but gave up two runs in the seventh inning and fell to Hallsville 3-2 on the road on Monday.
Palmyra starting pitcher Ethan Tallman went 6.2 innings in a tough luck loss. He had six strikeouts and allowed four hits, four walks and two earned runs.
Panthers leadoff hitter Raeson Miller went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and an RBI.
Rylan Compton went 2-for-3 with a stolen base, while Rayce Ragar went 1-for-3 with a run.
Palmyra (0-10) will host Highland (3-5) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Canton fell to Clopton 13-7 in Monday's home baseball game.
Canton (4-3) will host Illini West in its next game at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.