LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- With Highland head coach Caleb Arnsman entering his second season on the job, the number one priority has been improving the Cougars defense.
While Highland has a good offense, it often found itself in an early hole as its defense gave up 37.4 per game last season.
It's something the Cougars want to fix this year.
"We are switching the defense up quite a bit this year," Arnsman said. "Just kind of scheme wise, we got more speed out there and athletes than we do size. So we are switching that up. We're really focused on defense this year and shoring that up."
Highland finished 2-9 last year and as the No. 6 seed in the Class 1 District 6 tournament upset No. 3 seed Mark Twain 32-16 in the opening round before falling to South Shelby in the semifinals.
The Cougars will move up to Class 2 this season as part of a MSHSAA district realignment.
"Goal-wise, obviously we want to have a winning record," Arnsman said. "That's our number one goal. We want to host a first round district game and I know that might be a little more difficult this year with the district realignment."
It's a goal that senior quarterback/safety Brayden Logsdon shares.
"One of our goals is to make it to the district championship and host a home playoff game," Logsdon said. "So that means we would have to win a majority of our games this year."
Logsdon is entering his second year as starting quarterback for the Cougars after being converted from a wide receiver.
Arnsman said Logsdon has progressed in his development as a quarterback.
"He can probably throw the ball 20 to 30 yards further than he did last year, so that's a huge thing for us," Arnsman said. "We are an air raid team that likes to throw it. He's a great leader and he's not afraid to run with the ball. Very smart and intelligent, so he's the nucleus of my offense right now."
Highland graduated All-Conference wideout Devin Stutsman, but returns two strong options at receiver.
The Cougars will rely on senior Brady Campen and sophomore Chris Gaus as the top two targets for Logsdon.
"I've got two top receivers we've been trying to replace what Devin produced for us last year," Arnsman said. "(Stutsman) was a phenomenal athlete. I got Brady Campen, he's 6' 5" and plays in our slot. Then sophomore Chris Gaus. He's got speed and hands and I see big things from him. Chris has really taken in the role of where Devin played last year and Brady is kind of on the opposite side of the field."
Senior Alex Oenning returns as the Cougars top running back.
"Our running back this year is going to rely heavy on Alex Oenning," Arnsman said. "He was our starter last year, but still was our leading rusher. He just developed immensely this offseason in reading his cut and turning into a better pass catcher, so we'll use him in the pass game a little bit more."
Junior David Geisendorfer will be the change-of-pace back for the Cougars, who likes to lower his shoulder and run downhill.
The Cougars graduated three starters from the offensive line and have been working in newcomers to fill those roles.
"They are picking it up," Logsdon said. "As the practices go they're learning every day and working hard."
Arnsman said the offensive line was a question mark going into the summer with underclassmen taking on those spots.
"I know they're going to be mistakes made and that's going to happen, but they are giving me the best effort they can and that's all I ask for," Arnsman said. "Our offensive line is developing along real nicely. I'm excited for where they are and going to finish the season."
On the defensive line, the Cougars will count on 300-pound nose tackle Bradley Renier to take on double teams and Cooper Bliven as a pass rusher at defensive line.
Geisendorfer is a returner at linebacker for the Cougars.
The secondary will be led by Logsdon at safety and Campen at cornerback.
"Brady (Campen) can pretty much lock down anyone in the conference, I believe," Arnsman said. "We go up man-to-man. Brayden (Logsdon) is that ball hawk who can fly around and not afraid to hit, but not afraid to go up and get the ball either. He led us last year with five interceptions, so I got big things in store from him this year on defense."
Logsdon said he was happy with the progress Highland's defense made over summer practices.
"I think our defense is coming together, flying around and having fun," Logsdon said. "Got some new guys in there, but I think we are starting to pick it up."
Special teams is an area Highland would like to improve upon.
"It's been rough in the past and we are going to have to work on that, for sure," Logsdon said. "That's one of the main things we're going to have to work on."
One area of special teams that Arnsman is excited about is the return game.
"We will have some pretty explosive returners back there," Arnsman said. "Probably Chris (Gaus) will be back there. Alex (Oenning) will be back there. They got speed and they got vision, so they can see the alleys back there."
Highland will begin conference play in Week 3 in a road game against defending Clarence Cannon Conference champion Monroe City, starting a tough slate of games against conference opponents.
"I tell everybody we play in the toughest conference in the state of Missouri," Arnsman said. "This year, there's some really good conference teams we are going to have to go up against. I think Clark County and South Shelby are going to be really good. I think a lot of people are going to overlook Monroe City because of what they lost and view them as a darkhorse, but they are going to be just as well off."
For Highland to take a step forward, the Cougars will have to fare better in conference games.
"Some (teams) are up and some are down," Logsdon said. "In the Clarence Cannon Conference, everyone in here is good and ready to compete."
2023 Schedule
Aug. 18 -- at Hannibal Jamboree
Aug. 25 -- at Putnam County
Sept. 1 -- Scotland County
Sept. 8 -- at Monroe City
Sept. 15 -- Clark County
Sept. 22 -- Macon
Sept. 29 -- at South Shelby
Oct. 6 -- Centralia
Oct. 13 -- at Palmyra
Oct. 20 -- Brookfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.