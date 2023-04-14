PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra senior Connor Bross signed his national letter-of-intent to join the cross country and track and field team with Hannibal-LaGrange University on Wednesday.
Bross plans on majoring in secondary education with an emphasis on physical education.
"(HLGU) is close to home," Bross said of his decision. "I was offered a scholarship and I also know some members of the team."
With Bross competing in cross country, it was a natural fit for him to run distance races such as the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs in track for Palmyra.
Bross was selected to the 2022 Tri-State Cross Country Coaches All-Area Team and was a multi-time All-Conference selection.
"My favorite memory was probably just getting to travel with the team and bonding with everyone," Bross said.
Palmyra track head coach Macy Bross said that Connor Bross has been a leader in the distance races the past couple of seasons.
"Those are two races I know nobody really wants to do the, but he loves doing it," Coach Bross said. "He goes out and gives it his all. He's going to give 110% when he runs out there. He's pretty consistent withe getting them some points in almost every meet for them in those races."
Bross has been in regular contact with HLGU coach Luke Stoffel, who is the head coach of both the track and field and cross country teams, as well as the rest of the Trojans coaching staff.
"They've gone good," Bross said of the discussions. "Very positive. He's encouraging and he gives me tips. We keep updated on how everything is going this season as well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.