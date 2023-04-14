Bross signing.jpg

Connor Bross is surrounded by family and coaches after signing his national letter-of-intent to run track and cross country for Hannibal-LaGrange University on Wednesday.

PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra senior Connor Bross signed his national letter-of-intent to join the cross country and track and field team with Hannibal-LaGrange University on Wednesday.

Bross plans on majoring in secondary education with an emphasis on physical education.

