Coniglio named new Hannibal cross country coach

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal School District introduced Jim Coniglio as the new high school cross country coach at a press conference Thursday morning in the lobby of Korf Gymnasium.
Coniglio brings 19 years of varsity coaching experience to his new position and also serves as an assistant track coach specializing in pole vault for Hannibal.
The first objective for Coniglio is to increase the numbers for the cross country team, with Hannibal graduating both of the girls runners from last year’s team.
“It’s just getting kids out,” Coniglio said. “That’s the number one thing I’m focusing on right now. Obviously, also talking to the kids that are coming back and who are our veteran runners.”
Among the returning runners include Eli Hess, Reign Creech, David Lightle, Gave Glenn and Sam Schisler, all on the boys side.
Hannibal activities director Clint Graham said the hiring process consisted of two rounds of interviews with various candidates, with Coniglio being selected as the best candidate for the position.
“Kids love him in the classroom and in the field,” Graham said. “He’s very knowledgeable about cross country and track. Just his years of experience. He brought a lot of that to the table in the interview and he’s going to bring a lot to the cross country program as well.”
Coniglio takes over for Charlie Newland, who stepped down after last season.
Both Coniglio and Newland are part of Hannibal High School’s social studies department as teachers.
“We’ve not only got to work together and outside around the track, but we have daughters that are about the same age,” Coniglio said. “Charlie and I, we’ve became good friends over the past 10 to 15 years.”
Coniglio also points to another recent predecessor, former Hannibal cross country coach Frank Lemons. He said that Lemons is universally respected across the state.
“Coach Lemons will forget more about track and field and cross country than I’ll ever know,” Congilio said. “I think the word that people use for Coach Lemons is legend. He was the head official for the Missouri track and field meet almost as long as I’ve been alive.”
Prior to coming to Hannibal, Coniglio served as the head coach for Highland’s track and field program.
Coniglio said his time as Highland’s track coach was a learning experience for him.
“Obviously, (Highland) is a smaller school and they don’t have a coaching staff as established as we do here, so I’ve pretty much coached every running event and every field event,” Coniglio said. “Pretty much the only thing I didn’t really coach or have a lot of experience in was shot and disc.”