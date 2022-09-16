HANNIBAL — The prospect of winning the North Central Missouri Conference championship looked bleak after Hannibal lost all three doubles matches to Marshall on Thursday.
Hannibal rallied back to win five out of six singles matches to clinch a 5-4 victory over Marshall and clinch the conference title.
"It was really a team effort when we needed five out of six to win," said Hannibal head coach Tony Kuse. "That's not coming down to any one person. That's them working together and knowing they have a job to do and going out there and getting it done."
Prior to Thursday's meet, both teams were undefeated in North Central Missouri Conference play.
Hannibal has now defeated every school in the conference and will close out conference play on Sept. 22 when the Lady Pirates host Moberly, who they previously defeated 8-1 on Sept. 8.
"We went 5-0 (in conference play) for tennis," Kuse said. "That comes down to a regular season conference championship, so they were in the same boat. I believe (Marshall) has played everybody, so tonight was a big night and that means a conference championship."
Hannibal's No. 1 doubles team of Irelan Lomax and Lanie Privett fell to Marshall's duo of Avery Evans and Alizah Russell 10-4.
Hannibal's No. 2 doubles team of Brynn Burton and Trinity Sutton fell to Marshall's duo of Holly Huston and Bailey Kueker 10-6.
Hannibal's No. 3 doubles team of Olivia Rawlings and Sophie Albright fell to Marshall's duo of Dianna Escarte and Kennedy King 10-4.
Hannibal had a rough go in singles play in its previous match against Quincy Notre Dame on Tuesday, so singles what a point of emphasis going into Thursday's match against Marshall.
"We came back the next day in practice and really focused on singles play because singles play kind of fell apart," Kuse said. "That was an area we didn't seem to be clicking on ally cylinders, so we definitely spent some time and the girls put some effort in practice in singles."
Lomax defeated Evans 10-4 in the No. 1 singles match.
Burton defeated Huston 10-6 in the No. 2 singles match
Privett defeated Russell 10-5 in the No. 3 singles match.
Rawlings defeated Kueker 10-4 in the No. 4 singles match.
Sutton defeated Escarte 10-7 in the No. 5 singles match.
Albright fell to King 10-6 in the No. 6 singles match.
"Irelan came off first and won relatively quickly and Lanie won relatively quickly," Kuse said. "Olivia won next and as they were coming off, it was boom, boom, boom. The last two that were coming off were Sophie and Trinity, and they both kind of knew what they were playing for and they both played their hearts out."
Hannibal (7-3) will host Palmyra (5-2) in its next meet on Monday at 4 p.m.
It will be a rematch of the Sept. 1 meet at Palmyra, where the Lady Panthers edged Hannibal 5-4.
"I try to tell the girls in those close matches, (rather if we) win or lose, it's about competition and it's about making them better," Kuse said. "I really think that we've come up on those teams that we lost against and learned from those mistakes. Taking what we could from them and brought them out to the games that we could win."
