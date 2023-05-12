Abbie Martin 4.5.jpg

Hannibal forward Abbie Martin and QND midfielder Avery Keck battle for the ball during a game on Wednesday, April 5 at Hannibal Veterans Soccer Complex.

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL -- Hannibal is getting some recognition after finishing with a perfect 10-0 record within the North Central Missouri Conference this season.

The NCMC champions placed nine players on the All-NCMC girls soccer team on Friday.

