HANNIBAL -- Hannibal is getting some recognition after finishing with a perfect 10-0 record within the North Central Missouri Conference this season.
The NCMC champions placed nine players on the All-NCMC girls soccer team on Friday.
Sophomore forward Abbie Martin was a First Team pick after she set the school's single-season record in goals with 48. She was also a First Team selection last season.
Sophomore goalkeeper Ava Turner was a First Team selection and recorded 12 shutouts this season. She was a Second Team pick last season.
Senior defender Gracie Martin was a First Team selection for the third straight year after recovering from a knee injury.
Freshman defender Matti Harvey made the First Team in her first season with the team.
Freshman midfielder Kegan Greening was also a First Team selection in her rookie season.
Sophomore midfielder Macy Behrens was a First Team pick for the second straight season.
Sophomore forward Ashley Davis was a First Team selection for the second straight season after switching positions from midfielder to forward.
Senior defender Gracie Hiles earned her first All-NCMC selection on the Second Team.
Sophomore midfielder Lauren Munzlinger was a Second Team pick, her first All-NCMC honors.
Hannibal was undefeated in conference play and went 16-7 overall during the regular season. The Lady Pirates will face North Point (15-5) in the opening round of the Class 3 District 4 Tournament at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Fort Zumwalt South High School.
