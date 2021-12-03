PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra defeated Canton 63-44 in Friday night's girls basketball game at Palmyra High School.
Sydney Compton scored a team-high 22 points for Palmyra. Jansen Juette scored 13 points, while Clare Williams added 10 points and Candra King put up nine points.
Canton's Nariah Clay and Macie Fisher tied with a team-high 12 points. Emma Hultz added 11 points.
Palmyra (3-0) will compete in the Monroe City Tournament next week. The Lady Panthers will open up play with Paris (0-2) in the first round on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Canton (2-1) will play at Clopton (0-0) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in its next game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.