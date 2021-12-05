LADDONIA, Mo. -- Mark Twain and Community battled throughout Friday night's boys basketball game, with the Trojans defeating the Tigers 46-45.
Lukas McLeod and Conner Eckler led the Tigers in scoring with 12 points. Lakoda Preston added 10 points.
Mark Twain (1-2) will play Louisiana (2-1) in the opening round of the Monroe City Tournament on Monday at 6 p.m.
