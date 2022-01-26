When I was growing up, the biggest controversy about the Baseball Hall of Fame was the exclusion of Pete Rose because of his lifetime suspension due to gambling.
While I disagreed with baseball's all-time hits leader being on the outside looking in, at least the policy was consistent then. Players on the ineligible list such as Rose or Shoeless Joe Jackson were not in consideration of making the Hall of Fame.
Since players from baseball's steroid era have become eligible for the Hall of Fame, there has been no consistency.
This became apparent when former Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz made the Hall of Fame on the first ballot on Tuesday, despite testing positive in a 2003 anonymous test.
Even before Big Papi's election, it had been inconsistent. Ivan Rodriguez made the Hall of Fame in 2017 after being listed in the Mitchell Report and outed in Jose Canseco's book. Jeff Bagwell and Mike Piazza made the Hall of Fame in years preceding after being denied first ballot honors due to suspicions of PED use.
Yet, the two greatest players from that generation and of all-time were denied in their final attempt on the baseball writer's ballot on Tuesday.
Even Ortiz had this to say about Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens being denied a spot in Cooperstown.
"Not having them join me is hard for me to believe, to be honest with you," Ortiz said. "These guys, I did not even compare myself with them."
The fates of a seven-time MVP and all-time home runs leader and a seven-time Cy Young Award winner will be left to the Veteran's Committee, who may still elect these two and other PED-tied players to the Hall of Fame in the future.
Both players have been the face of the steroid era years after it ended. While it helped them have late-career surges and padded their career numbers, they were Hall of Fame talents before they ever touched a needle.
Regardless, Bonds was an all-time great before the alleged steroid use began in 1999. He had already won three MVPs, been a eight-time All Star, eight-time Gold Glove winner and the only member of the 400 home run/400 stolen base club.
Likewise with Clemens, he was a three-time Cy Young Award winner, MVP, five-time All-Star and won nearly 200 games before he was alleged to use PEDs.
Part of the reason voting has become so controversial is where do you draw the line? Is it a failed test like Alex Rodriguez, Manny Ramirez or Rafael Palmeiro? Is it confession like Mark McGwire? Or is it just suspicion and the eye test?
I also find it hypocritical that former commissioner Bud Selig is in the Hall of Fame after turning a blind eye to PED use in the late-90s when the home run chase was raising the popularity of the game after the devastating 1994 strike.
Managers such as Joe Torre, Tony La Russa and Bobby Cox are enshrined after managing players tied with steroids that helped them win division titles, league pennants and World Series.
When it comes to baseball history, cheating is not something that is limited to the 1990s and early-2000s.
Gaylord Perry threw a spitball and Don Sutton scuffed the ball on the way to the Hall of Fame. Leo Durocher had an elaborate Houston Astros-style sign-stealing operation with the New York Giants in the 1950s and later made the Hall of Fame as a manager. Numerous Hall of Fame players from the 1960s and 1970s used amphetamines, which are now banned by Major League Baseball.
Prior to joining the Red Sox, Ortiz was a platoon player with the Twins with a career .808 OPS and would actually be released by Minnesota following the 2002 season at age 27.
With Boston, Ortiz developed into a middle of the lineup power hitter who's clutch hitting helped the Red Sox win three World Series.
While I think Ortiz deserved his Hall of Fame honors, what makes him any different than Gary Sheffield, Sammy Sosa, McGwire or Palmeiro?
It must be that Ortiz is a more likable player and was a positive ambassador for baseball that got along with the baseball media well.
The likability factor is probably what has doomed Jeff Kent and Curt Schilling's Hall of Fame chances.
Known as a money pitcher during his career, Schilling has become a lightning rod for controversy since his playing days with his outspoken political views. The three-time World Series champion peaked at 71.1% of the vote in 2021, falling just short of election before cratering to 58.6% this year after berating the writers.
The Hall of Fame is already home to members who caused far more damage than anything Schilling has said.
Kennesaw Mountain Landis was the first commissioner of baseball and refused to allow clubs to sign Black players. 19th century first baseman Cap Anson refused to play teams with Black players, and is often blamed for the color barrier that lasted until Jackie Robinson's debut in 1947.
2022 was the final year on the writer's ballot for Schilling, Bonds, Clemens and Sosa, but there are still controversial players remaining on the ballot.
Rodriguez and Ramirez will return to next year's ballot with a bigger cloud than Bonds and Clemens due to PED suspensions.
Slick-fielding shortstop Omar Vizquel returns after being accused of domestic abuse and sexual harassment.
The 2023 ballot will also be the first year for Carlos Beltran, who was thought to be a slam dunk Hall of Famer prior to being caught up in the Astros sign-stealing operation in 2017.
The most likely candidate to earn election in 2023 is former Cardinals third baseman Scott Rolen, who has rose from 10.2% in 2018 to 63.2% in 2022. His vote percentage went up 17 points between 2020 and 2021 and 11 points from 2021 to 2022. Another big jump would put him above the 75% threshold for induction.
In my opinion, the Baseball Hall of Fame should serve as an institution that tells the history of the game and honors the best players to play the game. It should not a process for sainthood.
