COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Hannibal-LaGrange University was swept in a three-game baseball road series against Columbia College over the weekend.
Columbia defeated the Trojans 4-3 and 11-1 in Friday's doubleheader, and came back to defeat HLGU 13-6 in the series finale on Saturday.
"We need our defense to continue being strong for us as it was all weekend," said HLGU head coach Ben Strother. "We had some new bats step up and come through as well in this series."
Trojans left-hander Jakob Rhoderick started the first game and went six innings with three strikeouts and allowed three earned runs, getting a no-decision. Rafael Nolasco pitched in relief and got the loss.
HLGU freshman Seth Iken went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the first game.
Trojans right-hander Jacob Bone was the losing pitcher in the second game, pitching 4.1 innings with four strikeouts and allowing four earned runs.
Isaiah Hoelscher and Braden Lawson both went 2-for-3 for HLGU in the second game.
HLGU left-hander Kiebert Medina was the losing pitcher in the third game, pitching 2.2 innings with one strikeout and allowing five earned runs.
Trojans sophomore Isaak Hays went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run and an RBI. Seong Bin Hur went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Tucker Hughes went 2-for-5 with a double and a run.
HLGU (6-18, 0-9) will host Lincoln Christian University on Tuesday for a doubleheader, starting at 1 p.m.
