PALMRYA, Mo. -- Palmyra senior Collin Arch will be joining his older brother Ross Arch on the Northern Illinois University wrestling team.
The younger Arch signed his national letter-of-intent to wrestle for NIU during a ceremony at Palmyra High School on Monday afternoon.
"It just felt like the right fit for me," Arch said. "I'm going to join my brother up there."
Arch is leaning towards majoring in nursing once he begins his collegiate career.
The first three years of Arch's high school career has been impressive, winning state championships all three seasons in the 120, 132 and 138-pound weight classes.
Arch is undefeated in his high school career, entering the 2022-23 season with a 108-0 career record.
The goal for Arch as he closes out his high school career is to win a fourth state title.
"That's definitely the goal and another stepping stone for my future goals," Arch said.
Palmyra wrestling coach Jeremiah Reed said Arch's accomplishments are phenomenal.
"Collin is just a great example of what success is," Reed said. "He's just an ordinary kid that did all the right things. Great things happen with his hard work over a long period time."
Some of Arch's favorite memories were during his freshmen and sophomore seasons working in the wrestling room with his older brother and Weston King, who finished second in his weight class at the state meet in 2020.
Arch said he gained a lot of knowledge about wrestling during his first two seasons at Palmyra.
"I've learned a lot here," Arch said. "We've had some good coaching and Ross will show you anything you need to know about. So I've been well prepared for college."
Reed said he has worked with Arch and his brother in the past.
"The wrestling end (for Arch) is obviously awesome, but he's also great in the classroom and he's also a good citizen," Reed said. "He's helped me out plenty of times with whatever I needed help with. He's just an all-around good human being."
NIU is off to a 2-0 start to its young wrestling season and finished 6-10 last season.
"(NIU's coaches) are great guys and great coaches," Arch said. "They kind of remind me of home."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.