PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra senior Collin Arch is a three-time state champion who has never lost a high school match.
And he is a wrestler who is expected to continue making a significant impact at the collegiate level.
Updated: August 29, 2022 @ 7:49 pm
Updated: August 29, 2022 @ 7:49 pm
PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra senior Collin Arch is a three-time state champion who has never lost a high school match.
And he is a wrestler who is expected to continue making a significant impact at the collegiate level.
Arch plans to pursue those aspirations at Northern Illinois University.
He announced his decision on Twitter over the weekend. Wisconsin and North Carolina State were among the other NCAA Division I schools recruiting him.
“Northern Illinois was the all-around best fit for me,” Arch said. “NIU has a good wrestling program, and they have a lot of talented wrestlers on their team. And I really like what they offer academically.”
Arch will follow his brother, Ross, to Northern Illinois. Ross Arch was a state champion for Palmyra and is two years older than Collin.
“Obviously, having my brother up there is a big thing for me,” Collin said. “I’ve already developed some great relationships with the coaches and wrestlers there.”
Collin Arch said NIU offers an academic program that will allow him to pursue a career as a nurse anesthetist.
“It’s a great school,” he said. “They have exactly the classes that I need."
Collin Arch has compiled a remarkable 108-0 record during his first three seasons of high school.
He has captured Missouri state championships at 120, 132 and 138 pounds.
Arch capped a perfect 40-0 record by winning state title No. 3 as a junior.
He pinned his first three opponents at the 2022 state tournament before earning a decisive 9-2 win over Trenton’s Hunter McAtee in the Class 1 finals at 138 pounds.
Arch was Palmyra’s starting quarterback as a junior, but he elected not to play football this fall.
“I’ve had some injuries and been a little banged up from football the last couple of years when wrestling started,” he said. “I wanted one year where I could go into wrestling season healthy.”
Arch said making his college decision prior to his senior season also will be beneficial for him.
“It’s a big weight off my shoulders,” he said. “It’s definitely a relief.”
Arch will now take aim at joining the rare group of four-time state champions as he prepares for his senior season on the mat.
He said he likely will compete in the new weight class of 150 pounds this winter.
“Winning four state titles, obviously that is a really big deal and that’s my goal,” he said. “I just need to focus on training hard and wrestling my match. I can’t worry about looking too far ahead.”
