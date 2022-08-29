Arch.jpg

Palmyra senior Collin Arch, center, poses for a photo after winning the 138 lbs. championship at the MSHSAA state wrestling meet on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Arch has committed to Northern Illinois University.

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra senior Collin Arch is a three-time state champion who has never lost a high school match.

And he is a wrestler who is expected to continue making a significant impact at the collegiate level.

