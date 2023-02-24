COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Palmyra senior Collin Arch is in rare territory.
Updated: February 26, 2023 @ 3:34 am
COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Palmyra senior Collin Arch is in rare territory.
Arch is now a four-time MSHSAA state wrestling champion, winning the Class 1 state wrestling title in the 150-pound weight division.
Arch is just the 37th wrestler in Missouri state history to win a fourth state title, and finishes his high school career with a 160-1 record.
On his way to the title match, Arch pinned SOUT's Adyen Munford, SPXK's Ethan Hunter and WPLA's Peyson Chandler.
In the championship round, Arch pinned Brookfield's Colton Parn in 1:36.
Elly Lorensen placed second in the Class 1 girls state 145-pound weight division, giving Palmyra is first girls state medalist.
Lorensen pinned St. Clair's Hannah Thacker in the opening round and moved past Eldon's Olivia Chapman in the second round after an injury. She then defeated Polo's Valorie Gabrielli to advance to the championship match.
Lorensen fell to Moberly's Breanne Gibbs in the championship match and finishes the season with a 28-4 record.
Luke Lawson placed sixth overall in the Class 1 boys state 106-pound weight division and finishes the season with a 34-21 record.
Lawson pinned Centralia's Caleb Moore in the opening round before falling to SPXK's Andrew Garcia in the second round.
Lawson then pinned Valle's Kaden Gregg and Adrian's Carter Dumas in the first two consolation matches, before falling to Centralia's Bryson Dubes and Brookfield's Trayce Switzer in the final two matches.
