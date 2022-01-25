ATLANTA, Mo. -- Marion County battled cold shooting and foul trouble, with the Lady Mustangs falling to Atlanta 50-44 on the road Tuesday.
Lady Mustangs senior Madison Stewart scored a team-high 13 points. Delaney Straus and Riley Donath both scored 11 points.
Marion County (12-4) will play at Mark Twain (6-9) in its next game on Friday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.