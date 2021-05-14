Cody Wagner signs with Iowa Wesleyan for track

MONROE CITY, Mo. -- After a successful high school career as part of Monroe City's track and field program, Cody Wagner will move forward to continue his career with Iowa Wesleyan.
Wagner signed his letter-of-intent to attend on Thursday to attend Iowa Wesleyan University and be on their track team.
"It's a lot like here," Wagner said. "It's a small town and really good community. Coach (Hunter) Davis is really trying to build up a really good program. I figured I might as well go visit to see what it's like and I really love it."
The Tigers are coming off a seventh-place finish at the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference outdoor championship and have improved steadily since Davis' arrival.
Wagner brings championship experience to Iowa Wesleyan, as he was part of three district championship track teams at Monroe City.
Monroe City boys track head coach David Kirby said Wagner has a great work ethic and used his time during the canceled 2020 season to keep practicing at his craft.
"All those kids missed out on the opportunity, but he kept working on his own and got the opportunity to come back out to compete (this season)," Kirby said. "He (set personal records) in every event his year and did a great job. I love that he is going to carry that into his college experience."
Wagner said he was excited to get back to competing after missing out on last season.
"Last year really sucked," Wagner said. "We had two practices and we couldn't run because of covid. This year was really nice to be able to get back on the track and have fun."
Wagner competed in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and long jump during his high school career.
"(My biggest accomplishment is) just improving my ability to extend how far I can jump and getting faster over the years," Wagner said.
At Iowa Wesleyan, Wagner plans on majoring in exercise science and wellness.
Kirby said he is excited to see Wagner get to continue his career at the collegiate level.
"I think he's going to do a great job," Kirby said. "He's going to add depth to their program. He's going to continue to improve himself and they are going to continue to build that program to a high level because of kids like Cody."