CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College gave everything they had against NAIA No. 4 ranked Central Methodist University on Wednesday at Puckett Fieldhouse, ultimately falling short 75-61.
The game entered the fourth quarter tied at 53-53, only to see Heart Conference foe CMU outscore the Wildcats by a 22-8 margin in the final quarter.
Wildcats junior forward Whynter Waterhouse-Brennan recorded her first career double-double, setting career highs with 20 points and 12 boards.
C-SC sophomore forward Katie Webb added 14 points and three rebounds, while senior guard McKenzie Lathrom put up 11 points and four rebounds.
CMU had two double-double performances with Leina Massenat collecting 22 points and 14 rebounds and Leah Johnson coming away with 15 points and 12 boards. Daryna Bachkarova scored 18 points and had eight rebounds.
Culver-Stockton (10-2, 5-1) will play Baker University in its next game, which will be on the road at noon on Saturday.
The Culver-Stockton men's basketball team fell to CMU 79-69 following the women's game on Wednesday night.
Wildcats sophomore forward Seth Larson scored a team-high 17 points, pulled down four rebounds and had two steals.
Wildcats junior forward Ryan Moore racked up 16 points, came away with a team-high eight boards and had two assists. Sophomore guard Robert Fry II scored 12 points and had a team-high eight assists.
Culver-Stockton (5-6, 1-5) will play at Baker University in its next game at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
