PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- Marion County had no answers for Clopton starting pitcher Landon Strus, as the Hawks shutout the Mustangs 7-0 on Tuesday at Marion County High School.
Strus had a complete game shutout with 14 strikeouts, while only allowing two hits and two walks.
Marion County first baseman Spencer Whetstone went 1-for-1 with a walk. Starting pitcher Cooper Stotts went 1-for-3, getting Marion County's only other hit.
Stotts lasted 3.1 innings and had seven strikeouts. He was the losing pitcher, giving up two walks, three hits and all four runs were unearned. He was relieved by Jonathan Goodwin and Whetstone.
Marion County (1-2) will play at Madison on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the Mustangs next game.