With January on the horizon, the high school basketball season kicks into high gear with two tournaments.
Several area teams will return from winter break to compete in the Clopton Invitational and Highland Tournament to start the new year.
On Monday, Jan. 2, the Highland Tournament will start with four quarterfinal games on the girls side.
No. 1 seed Palmyra will play No. 8 seed Knox County at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
No. 4 seed Macon will play host and No. 5 seed Highland at 6 p.m. on Monday.
No. 3 seed Canton will play No. 6 seed Kirksville at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
No. 2 seed Keokuk will play No. 7 seed Clark County at 9 p.m. on Monday.
The boys bracket will start off on Tuesday, Jan. 3 with four quarterfinal games.
No. 1 seed Macon will face No. 8 seed and host Highland at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
No. 4 seed Keokuk will face No. 5 seed Canton at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
No. 3 seed Palmyra will face No. 6 seed Clark County at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
No. 2 seed Kirksville will face No. 7 seed Knox County at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
The girls semifinals and consolation semifinals will take place on Wednesday, while the boys semifinals and consolation semifinals will take place on Thursday for the Highland Tournament.
On Friday, the girls consolation final will take place at 4:30 p.m. and the girls third-place game will take place at 7:30 p.m.
Also on Friday, the boys consolation final will take place at 6 p.m. and the boys third-place game will take place at 9 p.m.
The Highland Tournament will close out on Saturday, with the girls championship game slated for 4 p.m. and the boys championship game slated for 6 p.m.
Kirksville swept the Highland Tournament last season.
The Clopton Tournament will kick off on Monday, Jan. 2 with four girls quarterfinal games.
No. 1 seed Winfield will play No. 8 seed Mark Twain at 6 p.m. in the high school gym.
No. 2 seed Silex will play No. 7 seed Wright City at 6 p.m. in the middle school gym.
No. 4 seed Clopton will play No. 5 seed Monroe City at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gym.
No. 3 seed Elsberry will play No. 6 seed Louisiana at 7:30 p.m. in the middle school gym.
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Clopton Tournament will host four boys quarterfinal games.
No. 1 seed Clopton will face No. 8 seed Silex at 6 p.m. in the high school gym.
No. 2 seed Elsberry will face No. 7 seed Wright City at 6 p.m. in the middle school gym.
No. 4 seed Monroe City will face No. 5 seed Winfield at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gym.
No. 3 seed Louisiana will face No. 6 seed Mark Twain at 7:30 p.m. in the middle school gym.
The girls semifinals and consolation semifinals will take place on Wednesday, while the boys semifinals and consolation semifinals will take place on Thursday.
On Friday, there will be three girls games, all taking place in the high school gym. The consolation final will take place at 5 p.m., the third-place game will take place at 6:30 p.m. and the championship game will take place at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, there will be three boys games, all taking place in the high school gym. The consolation final will take place at 2 p.m., the third-place game at 3:30 p.m. and the championship game at 5 p.m.
Defending champions for the Clopton Invitational are Elsberry on the girls side and Monroe City on the boys side. Monroe City has won the past five tournaments.
