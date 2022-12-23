QUINCY, Ill. -- It was a battle of attrition for the Liberty girls basketball team in its matchup against Clopton on Wednesday in the John Wood Rumble on the River Shootout.
Although the game was close early on, Clopton pulled away for a 58-26 victory.
"When they are rotating 12 girls and we have seven, they got the fresh legs," said Liberty head coach Paul Fessler. "The pressure got to us a little bit because we didn't have fresh legs. That wore us down when we don't have the numbers."
Clopton used its depth to stay fresh and keep the pressure on Liberty.
"I think that's been one of our assets with this team," said Clopton head coach Deaven Streed. "I've been a little bit deeper than I have been in the previous couple of years. That's kind of one of our points of the game is to try to wear people out."
Clopton junior Braya Smith was the hot hand early on, scoring nine points in the first quarter.
Smith finished with a team-high 15 points and six boards.
"Braya is a pretty big wheel for us," Streed said. "When she's turning, a lot of good things will happen for us. She plays really hard on both the offensive and defensive end and that helps a lot of things happen for us."
Liberty senior Cora Schuette was also shooting well early, scoring five points in the first quarter.
Schuette finished with a team-high 10 points for Liberty.
"Cora put the team on her back," Fessler said. "She tried anything to she could do to get to the hole. She did what a senior is supposed to do."
By the end of the first quarter, Clopton held a slim 10-9 lead.
The Lady Hawks would take off in the second quarter, outscoring Liberty by a 17-8 margin to take a 27-17 lead by halftime.
"We work a lot in practice on defensive effort and intensity," Streed said. "So anytime that pays off, that's helpful. We use our defense to feed some of our offense. So games like this where it works out like this helps out a lot."
Clopton was boosted by six points from senior Shana Yates and five points from junior Jasmine Hammett in the second quarter.
Toward the end of the second quarter, the Lady Eagles started falling out of their shooting funk, getting buckets from Schuette and junior Anna Wheelock.
Clopton's defense tightened up in the second half, only allowing Liberty to score two points in the third quarter and just nine in the final two quarters.
Yates drained a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter, which amounted to half of the 12 Clopton points in the third.
Yates finished with 12 points and two rebounds for Clopton, while Hammett added seven points and two rebounds.
"I know Jasmine Hammett hit a couple," Streed said. "We've been waiting for her to shot hot (because) she is capable of shooting well. Shana Yates is always pretty good from behind the arc. When we see some of those baskets go through the hoop, that helps push the energy in the offensive direction.
Clopton would score 18 points in the fourth quarter, with six different players scoring.
Lady Eagles sophomore Madie Gibbs had a big day on the glass, picking up 10 boards.
"I call Madie Gibbs the little Dennis Rodman with her legs flying out," Fessler said. "Before last game, she was in the top-10 of Class 1A in rebounds per game. She only has had two years of basketball experience, so it really helps out on the rebounding."
Liberty (3-10) will compete in the Beardstown Tournament next week from Dec. 26-28.
"We just came out on the short end," Fessler said. "All I ask for them is to keep fighting and they did."
Clopton (5-4) will play Northeast Cairo (7-0) in its next game on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Moberly Area Community College.
