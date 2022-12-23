Braya Smith Clopton 12.21.JPG

Clopton junior Braya Smith attempts to get past two Liberty defenders during Wednesday's game in the John Wood Rumble on the River Shootout.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

QUINCY, Ill. -- It was a battle of attrition for the Liberty girls basketball team in its matchup against Clopton on Wednesday in the John Wood Rumble on the River Shootout.

Although the game was close early on, Clopton pulled away for a 58-26 victory.

