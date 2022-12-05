MONROE CITY, Mo. -- It took a moment for Monroe City to focus in during Monday's opening round matchup against Mark Twain in the 98th annual Monroe City Tournament.
Once that focus was clear, Monroe City went on to defeat Mark Twain 42-8.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
MONROE CITY, Mo. -- It took a moment for Monroe City to focus in during Monday's opening round matchup against Mark Twain in the 98th annual Monroe City Tournament.
Once that focus was clear, Monroe City went on to defeat Mark Twain 42-8.
"I thought we weren't very sharp early," said Monroe City head coach Adam Rung. "We weren't following some of our principles, but we got it figured out. From that point forward, we did pretty good."
Lady Panthers freshman Naaron Hays found her groove in the first quarter, scoring eight points to help Monroe City take a 13-1 lead by quarter's end.
Hays finished the game with a team-high 13 points, including three 3-pointers.
"She's a talented kid and I think she kind of pressed during the first couple of games," Rung said. "Tonight, she got some shots to fall and I think she's a kid that you will see get better and better as she gets more touches."
Monroe City shut out Mark Twain in the second quarter and took a 28-1 lead to halftime.
"We lost two kids from last year and coach (Matt Boswell) has basically a brand new (Mark Twain) team, so there's familiarity but it's a new season," Rung said. "He's got a lot of young kids and I'm sure that will be a team over there that will get better as the season goes on."
Monroe City sophomore Audri Youngblood added 10 points and had four rebounds.
It was an all-around team effort for the Lady Panthers with eight different players scoring points.
Mark Twain junior Taylor Martin scored three points and had five rebounds. Adalynne Means did well on the boards, collecting a team-high 10 rebounds.
Mark Twain (0-4) will play Paris (1-3) in the consolation semifinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the middle school gym.
Monroe City (1-3) will play South Shelby (4-0) in the tournament semifinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the high school gym.
"They were second in the state last year and coach Luke O'Loughlin does an outstanding job and they got a lot of players back," Rung said. "They've got some really good players led by Miranda Patterson and Belle Roush. We will have to be really ready and dialed in to compete."
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.