LEWISTOWN, Mo. — Canton junior guard Nariah Clay had a strong game to help the Lady Tigers defeat Highland 57-37 on the road Tuesday.
Clay scored a team-high 22 points for Canton, and was 4-for-5 from the free throw line. Emma Hultz added 10 points for the Lady Tigers.
Lady Cougars sophomore Olivia Ritterbusch scored a team-high 10 points.
Canton (7-5) will host North Shelby (5-5) in its next game on Friday at 6 p.m.
