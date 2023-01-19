Nariah Clay.jpg

Canton senior Nariah Clay dribbles the ball during the Tony Lenzini Tournament quarterfinal against Van-Far on Tuesday.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

PALMYRA, Mo. -- Canton head coach Danielle Baker awards the hammer of the game after each contest to the player she feels had the biggest impact.

Canton senior Nariah Clay played stout defense, scored a team-high 15 points and went 7-for-10 from the free throw line to help the Lady Tigers defeat Hannibal 52-32 in the Tony Lenzini girls basketball tournament semifinal on Thursday.

