CANTON, Mo. — A four-point home loss to Schuyler County snapped a eight-game winning streak for the Canton girls basketball team and the Lady Tigers were determined to bounce back on Monday.
Standing in the way for the Lady Tigers were a 10-6 North Shelby team.
Canton answered the challenge with a convincing 72-51 win over the Lady Raiders in front of a home crowd.
“We had a tough loss against Schuyler County the other night, so a lot of it was just talking about how we were going to bounce back from that,” said Canton head coach Danielle Baker. “I think a lot of it was coming together as a team. Starting to really dial in on the postseason, getting some things fine tuned and learning from our mistakes.”
Canton made sure to share the basketball and benefited from the extra passing.
“I thought our ball movement went really well, too,” Baker said. “I would assume a lot of our points were off of assists. Anytime you score 72 points, you can’t do that on your own.”
Lady Tigers sophomore point guard Macie Fisher scored the first two buckets of the game.
After junior point guard Nariah Clay came through with a bucket to put Canton up 6-0, North Shelby head coach Landon Daniel called a timeout to try to get his team to regroup.
It did not change Canton’s momentum as Clay would end up with eight first quarter points to help give the Lady Tigers a 17-8 lead to enter the second quarter.
Fisher scored six more points in the second quarter to keep the pressure on North Shelby. She would finish the game second in scoring with 16 points.
“Macie Fisher has started to play strong defensively and a lot of her points come from her strong defense,” Baker said. “She’s really long and lanky, but again I think the team is getting really well.”
A pair of 3-pointers by Clay and junior guard Brooke Brewer helped Canton extend its lead to 33-21 at halftime.
North Shelby junior Ava Williams scored six points off the bench in the third quarter, giving the Lady Raiders all but two of its points in the third as Canton’s defense tightened up.
After being held scoreless in the first half, Canton sophomore power forward Kendall Weathers scored eight points in the second half, including a 3-pointer.
Canton took a 49-29 lead by the end of the third quarter, but the fourth quarter would be the highest-scoring quarter with the two teams combining for 45 points.
Clay finished as Canton’s leader in both scoring (25) and rebounds (5).
“Nariah played really well,” Baker said. “She got inside ... and played really under control. A lot of her baskets came from inside the paint. She really let it come to her.”
Williams was the Lady Raiders leading scorer with 15 points and also had a team-high nine rebounds. Junior Ceairra Kirby scored nine points.
Canton (14-6) will host Keokuk (16-3) in a cross-state battle on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
“Keokuk is usually known to be a fast and scrappy team,” Baker said. “So it will be really fast-paced. Our goals right now is to start looking at the postseason and start doing things to fine tune what we need to do to make a deep postseason run.”
