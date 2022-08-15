2022 Monroe City softball.JPG

The 2022 Monroe City softball team. Front row left to right: Mara Grieman, Naaron Hays, Belle Clark, Emily Freidank, Ava Yutzy, Kiera Nash, Ella Hays and Rylee Flick. Back row: Abigail Smith, Perri Dimmitt, Delilah Rubison, Cahlin Chapman, Taylor Pfaff, Audri Youngblood, Lucy Pratt, McKenna Miller, Timia Reinberg and Reagan Turpin.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

MONROE CITY, Mo. -- The season ended earlier than Monroe City would had like last season, after a district semifinal loss ended hopes of a third straight district softball championship.

Monroe City will have to make up for the loss of four All-Conference players, including All-State outfielder and UCM commit Carly Youngblood.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.