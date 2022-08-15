MONROE CITY, Mo. -- The season ended earlier than Monroe City would had like last season, after a district semifinal loss ended hopes of a third straight district softball championship.
Monroe City will have to make up for the loss of four All-Conference players, including All-State outfielder and UCM commit Carly Youngblood.
"I have high expectations every year, just because I think we have enough talent," said Monroe City head coach Melissa Chinn. "It would be good to do what we have been doing in the past and keep rolling with that. I know we have a lot of fresh faces and new girls that need to get on the same page and I think they are going to step in and do what they need to do."
The Lady Panthers will lean on a pair of seniors to help guide the younger players -- catcher Emily Freidank and outfielder/catcher Belle Clark.
"(We) show the younger kids what to do and how to stay positive all the time and work hard," Clark said.
Monroe City is down to 18 girls out for softball this season, which has given Chinn more time to work individually with players and on team drills.
Freidank said hard work in practice and maximum effort during games is key to helping the Lady Panthers get back to their previous heights.
"Definitely getting to a district championship again (is our goal)," Freidank said. "Last year, we didn't go as far, but the year's before we were the champions. Definitely want to get there again."
Freidank will be the regular catcher and will work with returning junior pitcher Lucy Pratt and a couple of younger pitchers this season.
"I think we have pretty good pitching," Freidank said. "We have two pitchers that are easily in their 60s (mph) constantly. Lucy has a lot of spin, so I think we will be good with pitching.
Pratt was a All-Conference selection last season and will be Monroe City's No. 1 pitcher.
The defense behind Pratt and the pitchers is something Monroe City has been working on in practice.
"I think it's going to be good," Clark said. "We have strong fielders at a lot of positions and I think it's going to be good."
The infield picture is unclear with players fighting for spots during preseason practices, with junior Kiera Nash having the upper hand at second base and sophomore Cahlin Chapman at third base.
"It's good to see these girls fighting for positions because they do know that it's open and it's there for the taking," Chinn said.
Audri Youngblood was an All-Conference selection as a freshman and could play multiple positions for Monroe City as a sophomore this season.
Junior Abigail Smith moves over to center field for Carly Youngblood, with Pratt, Clark, Audri Youngblood and junior Perri Dimmitt getting looks at the corner outfield spots.
"(Smith) is so fast," Chinn said. "Which is nice to have speed (because) she's taking over for Carly, who can cover a lot of ground. But, Abigail is just as fast, so she's going to be working out there."
Monroe City has been working on its hitting during drills at practice.
"I would say we have a diverse lineup," Freidank said. "We have girls that are powerhouses. We also have girls that can lay down a bunt and are speedy and can run."
Aug. 23 -- Monroe City Jamboree
Sept. 3 -- Monroe City Softball Tournament
Sept. 10 -- at Mexico Triangular
Sept. 15 -- at South Shelby
Sept. 22 -- at Brookfield
Sept. 24 -- at Louisiana Bulldog Tournament
Oct. 1 -- at Schuyler Tournament
