KAHOKA, Mo. — Coming into Monday’s road game against Clark County, Monroe City was on a four-game winning streak and had won five out of its last six games.
The Panthers were unable to keep the momentum going, falling to Indians 15-6 at Clark County High School.
Monroe City starting pitcher Brady Jones went four innings with three strikeouts and was the losing pitcher. He allowed 14 hits, no walks and 12 earned runs. He was relieved by Carter Jones and Corey Weiss.
Brady Jones also went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Shortstop Bo Patterson went 1-3 with a solo home run and a walk. Catcher Jon Galland went 2-for-3 with a walk. Center fielder Ashton Wallace went 2-for-4 with a run.
Monroe City (6-10) will host Macon (13-4) on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the Panthers regular season finale.