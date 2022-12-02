MONROE CITY, Mo. -- There is a changing of the guard with Monroe City's boys basketball program as it enters the 2022-23 season.
Gone are the group of 10 seniors who brought so much success to the Panthers over the past four seasons, including four straight district titles and two trips to the state Final Four.
Although Joshua and Josiah Talton now play for John Wood, they and other members of the Class of 2022 left a lasting impact with Monroe City.
"These guys are going to try to carry on a tradition of success (this season)," said Monroe City head coach Brock Edris said. "They know they are going to have to play hard and play together to do that."
Monroe City returns a handful of players with varsity experience -- seniors Reece Buhlig, Jaylyn Countryman and Landan Holland.
All three seniors were part of the Monroe City football team that advanced to the Class 1 state semifinal, and are just starting practice this week.
"The goal every year is to be playing your best basketball at the end of the season," Edris said. "I think where we start and where we finish, there's going to be drastic improvement. But we've got to take it day-by-day. Obviously, we've got to get those football guys here and get them involved in the process to see where they are at."
Sophomore Ryan Moss has impressed with his shooting and figures to get some varsity time.
The Panthers also plan to mix in some freshmen into the varsity rotation -- including Quincy Mayfield, Toby Sapp, Brent Holland and Blake Pfanner.
"Each year we talk about everybody improving their leadership skills," Edris said. "Every year guys have got to step up and do that type of thing. It's not just one person. A player-led team is better than a coach-led team. We really preach on everybody communicating and talking and investing in their teammates and team."
A trademark of Monroe City teams in the past has been its strong defense, something Edris is counting on again this season.
"It's something our teams have always took pride in on how we defend," Edris said. "A lot of that comes down to effort and want to. Wanting to try to stop the other team. It's an expectation of our group. So I always tell our guys if you are not playing defense, you are probably not going to play."
Those expectations carry over to rebounding.
"Good teams are tough and rebound the basketball," Edris said. "If you don't finish a defensive possession, it's either with a rebound or a made shot. Hopefully it ends most of the time with a rebound than the other team scoring on us."
With Monroe City's football team advancing so far into the postseason, the Panthers had to postpone a pair of late November games against Canton and Keokuk. Monroe City will now open the regular season against Marion County on Tuesday, Dec. 6 in the first round of the Monroe City Tournament.
Dec. 5-10 -- Monroe City Tournament
Dec. 17 -- CCC/SEC Shootout
Dec. 20 -- vs. Unity at Quincy
Dec. 30 -- Montgomery County
Jan. 3-7 -- Clopton Invitational
Jan. 13 -- at Clark County
Jan. 16-21 -- Tony Lenzini Tournament
Jan. 27 -- at Capital City
Feb. 4 -- Superfan Shootout
