LOUISIANA, Mo. — Prior to the start of Monday night’s Class 3 District 6 first-round game against Louisiana, the Mark Twain boys basketball team had already dealt with several challenges just to complete their season.
A young Tigers team was able to overcome those roadblocks after two virus-related pauses, but were unable to overcome Louisiana on Monday night. Mark Twain’s season ended with a 71-35 first-round loss to the Bulldogs at Louisiana High School.
Mark Twain head coach Jared Akright said the Tigers showed both flashes of immaturity and potential this season.
“This year was a roller coaster ride,” said. “98% of our points come from sophomores and we had two COVID quarantines ... with our school being small like this, we need a lot more practice and time together. It just so happened to be, we didn’t get that.”
From the start of the game, Louisiana was scoring from both in the paint and from behind the arc.
“They have a good athletic team (that) can drive and they can get to the rim,” Akright said. “That was a big thing for us tonight. They were able to drive on us and get penetration and kick out for open three’s.”
That was not the only challenge for the Mark Twain defense, as the Bulldogs had several hot hands offensively. Louisiana had a total of nine different players score in Monday’s win.
Two of the key players for Louisiana were juniors Tramaine Chatman and Mason Washington. Chatman drained four three-pointers on his way to a 15-point, eight-rebound performance. Washington was able to score in the paint and had 12 points and four rebounds.
The Bulldogs highest scorer would come from the bench, with sophomore Jack Logan scoring 16 points.
“This is one of our better three-point performances, but we are capable of shooting like that,” said Louisiana head coach Matt Smith. “Ryan Capps is our big kid and he always gives us an inside press. Then, our press gives us scoring outside. It was a team effort.”
As the game progressed, so did Louisiana’s lead. The Bulldogs increased their lead from nine points to 18 points from the end of the first quarter to halftime.
In the second half, Louisiana outscored Mark Twain by a 31-13 margin.
Smith said Louisiana had a good performance in the second half.
“I think we just wore them down,” Smith said. “That’s kind of what we did the last time we played (Mark Twain). We hit some shots and we get excited. Then, we run them down.”
Although Louisiana dominated the scoreboard, they did not dominate the glass. Mark Twain out-rebounded Louisiana by a 33-25 margin.
“That’s kind of one of our struggles, our ability to defensive rebound,” Smith said. “It’s been our Achilles heel all year. We are kind of a skinnier, smaller team. They pounded us on the glass.”
One bright spot for Mark Twain was the performance from sophomore Josh Brothers, who led the Tigers with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
With Brothers’ being a first-year starter, Akright sees the potential for him to improve going forward.
“This year, he has progressed every game into his role,” Akright said. “He’s going to get bigger and work out in the offseason. I expect more and more from him every year ... he’s just now figuring out the game of basketball.”
Another player Akright thought played well in Monday’s loss was sophomore Lakoda Preston, who scored seven points and pulled down seven rebounds.
“Every rebound and every loose ball, he wanted it,” Akright said. “He was going to the rim and attacking. He was living up to his potential tonight.”
Louisiana (14-8) will play Palmyra (11-8) in the Class 3 District 6 semifinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Palmyra High School.
“Obviously, (Palmyra) is going to be extremely tough,” Smith said. “We already played them once this year. We are going to have to play really well to compete. I’m excited about the challenge.”
For Mark Twain (3-13), the season ends. The Tigers will return all but two players to next season’s team.
“We could be a really good team,” Akright said. “We have 98% of the points coming back. I told them you got to get in the weight room and find the gym in the offseason.”