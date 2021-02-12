MONROE CITY, Mo. — After a week off, the Monroe City girls basketball team was not firing on all cylinders during Friday’s home matchup against Clarence Cannon Conference foe Centralia.
The end result for Monroe City was the first defeat of the season, as they fell to Centralia 73-56.
“It is what it is,” said Monroe City head coach Cody Leonard. “No one is going to feel sorry for us. We got games to play. Let’s see what we can do.”
Centralia controlled the tempo throughout the first half, keeping the Monroe City offense in check.
With the help of 16 first-half points from sophomore guard Jozelynn Bostick, Centralia took a 35-29 lead to halftime.
Bostick would go on to score a game-high 22 points, including three three-pointers. Freshman guard Morgan Ross scored 20 points, mostly coming from five three-pointers.
Monroe City was unable to come up with any answers to slow down Centralia’s three-point shooting. Centralia made 10 shots from behind the arc in Friday’s win.
“It was tonight” Leonard said about his team’s inability to defend Centralia’s three-point shooting. “I think they were hitting four or five all year, and they hit 10 tonight. So, it was definitely an issue tonight.”
In the second half, Monroe City was unable to come closer than six points of Centralia’s lead. Centralia entered the fourth quarter with a 53-45 lead.
Centralia would doom any chances of a Monroe City comeback, with Centralia outscoring Monroe City by a 20-11 margin in the fourth quarter.
“(Centralia) was real physical tonight,” Leonard said. “We were able to get to the line, but we couldn’t make them consistently pay for fouling us tonight. That kind of helped dig us a big hole there.”
Monroe City senior forward Riley Quinn tied for the team lead with 16 points, pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds and had three blocks.
Monroe City senior guard Hallie Dyer also scored 16 points, while pulling down three rebounds and coming away with three steals.
“(Dyer) played really well,” Leonard said. “She was about the only one that looked halfway comfortable for us. She played as well as you can expect from your senior point guard.”
Monroe City had two other players reach double-digit scoring. Sophomore forward Haley Hagan scored 11 points and pulled down four rebounds. Senior guard Clara Minor scored 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds.
Centralia (15-5) will play at New Bloomfield (6-10) in its next game on Monday.
Monroe City (19-1) has a quick turnaround as it will play at Fort Madison on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
“Tonight was a tough one,” Leonard said. “But hopefully we can get up tomorrow morning and go up to Fort Madison and see what we can do there.”
Next week will be a busy week for Monroe City, with four games on the schedule. They will play at Highland (4-11) on Monday, host Brookfield (1-13) on Tuesday, play at Palmyra (6-11) on Thursday and play at Macon (19-1) on Friday.