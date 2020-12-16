Centralia tops Hannibal in wrestling dual

CENTRALIA, Mo. -- The Hannibal wrestling team fell to Centralia 51-18 Tuesday night in a wrestling dual at Centralia High School.
In the 106-pound dual, Centralia's Weston Ward defeated Hannibal's Reign Creech by fall in 1:16.
In the 120-pound dual, Centralia's Gabe Maenner defeated Hannibal's Thunder Lain in a 8-6 decision.
Hannibal's Chad Culp defeated Centralia's Jesse Shannon by a 9-6 decision in the 126-pound dual.
Hannibal's Peyton Elliot defeated Centralia's Zane Dubes by a 8-3 decision in the 132-pound dual.
In the 160-pound dual, Centralia's Brayden Shelton defeated Hannibal's Gavin Morawitz by fall in 5:29.
Hannibal's Trevor Wilson defeated Centralia's Khader Saleh by fall in 1:15 in the 170-pound dual.
In the 220-pound dual, Centralia's Sam Lynn defeated Hannibal's Brady Zimmerman by fall in 0:27.
Centralia wrestlers Brayden Dubes (113 pounds), Wyatt Bryson (138 pounds), Kyden Wilkerson (145 pounds), Nate Reno (195 pounds) and Seth Hasekamp (285 pounds) won by forfeits. The 152-pound weight class was a double forfeit.
Centralia defeated Hannibal in three exhibition matches. Centralia 160-pound wrestler Dominick Lansche defeated Hannibal's Danny Jeffries by fall in 4:42, Centralia 220-pound wrestler defeated Hannibal's Jack Myers by fall in 4:32 and Centralia 285-pound wrestler defeated Hannibal's Ryan Ross by fall in 2:33.
Hannibal (5-3) will compete in the Washington meet on Friday at 4 p.m. The meet will also include Jefferson City, Pacific, Rockwood Summit and SLUH.