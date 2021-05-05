Centralia dominates CCC track meet

KAHOKA, Mo. — Centralia left the competition in the dust at the Clarence Cannon Conference track and field meet on Tuesday at Clark County High School, winning both the boys and girls events.
Monroe City finished second overall on the boys side and fourth overall on the girls side. Palmyra placed fourth on the boys side and third on the girls side.
“The conference meet is always a fun meet,” said Monroe City girls track head coach Laura Mulvaney. “Many of our athletes know each other really well and so it gives them (a chance) to see how they stack up against each other.”
Monroe City did well in the boys relay races, with the 4X400-meter relay team of Kabott Harlan, Jaylyn Countryman, Josiah Talton and Joshua Talton finishing first overall. Monroe City also placed second in the 4X800-meter relay, second in the 4X200-meter relay and third in the 4X100-meter relay.
Monroe City senior Logan Lucas won the boys 3,200-meter race and was third in the 1,600-meter race.
Josiah Talton placed second in the boys triple jump and second in the 200-meter dash.
Harlan placed second in the 1,600-meter run and third in the 800-meter run.
Monroe City senior Connor Pfaff placed third in the boys pole vault and sixth in the javelin.
Monroe City senior Aaron Plumb fourth in both the boys 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.
Other notable finishers for the Monroe City boys included Waylon DeGrave placing fourth in the triple jump, Joshua Talton placing second in discus, Kaleb Griffin placing fifth in the 3,200-meter run, Cameron Jones placing fifth in the 100-meter dash and Countryman placing fourth in the 400-meter dash.
Palmyra senior Abe Haerr had a big day at the conference meet. He won the 800-meter run, placed second in the 3,200-meter run and second in the high jump.
Palmyra sophomore Hayes Miller won the boys 400-meter dash, placed third in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 200-meter dash.
Palmyra senior Weston King won the boys discus and placed second in shot put.
Other notable finishers on the Palmyra boys side included Carson Hicks placing third in the high jump, Joshua Lickfield placing third in discus and Caleb Juette placing fifth in the 800-meter run.
Palmyra placed well in three of the relay races on the girls side, with the 4X100-meter relay team of Sophie Hoerr, Abbey Redd, Bella McBride and Mallory Sublette placing second overall. The Palmyra 4X200-meter relay, 4X400-meter relay and 4X800-meter relay teams placed third.
Palmyra freshman Candra King won the girls discus and placed third in the shot put.
Sublette won the girls triple jump and was part of three relay teams for Palmyra.
Palmyra freshman Chloe Hicks placed second in the girls high jump.
Palmyra freshman Taytum White placed fourth in the girls long jump and fourth in the 200-meter dash.
“We set personal records in the 100-hurdles with Gabi Cissna, 300-hurdles with Tiffany Neff and discus and shot with Candra King,” said Palmyra girls track head coach Nick Koetters. “4X8 ran their best time of the year, as well as dropping 13 seconds.”
Other notable finishers on the Palmyra girls team included Redd placing third in the pole vault, Jaynee Durst placing fifth in the javelin, Laurin Sheputis placing fifth in the 400-meter dash and Bella McBride placing fifth in the 100-meter dash.
Monroe City won the girls 4X800-meter relay, with a team of Lauren Smith, Hannah Jo Wheeler, Ella Hays and Emmalee Williams. Monroe City also placed second in the 4X400-meter relay.
Mulvaney said the 4X800-meter relay team has been improving throughout the season leading up to it’s win at the conference meet.
“Each member of the relay has set goals of where they want to be and that’s really helped to bring their time down,” Mulvaney said. “Hannah Jo and Lauren were really looking to break into the 2:30’s today, and they finally achieved that. Ella was able to improve her overall split and has been consistently getting better and better in the 800.”
Monroe City junior Carly Youngblood placed second in the girls pole vault, second in the 100-meter hurdles and third in the 300-meter hurdles.
Williams won the girls 800-meter run and was the anchor in both the 4X400-meter and 4X800-meter relay teams.
“Emmalee enjoys being able to run up against athletes like (Brookfield junior Alex) Sharp because they help push each other,” Mulvaney said. “They have ran against each other several times and it seems that they help make each other better.”
Other notable finishers on the Monroe City girls side included Hays placing fifth in the 3,200-meter run, Lexie Birt placing sixth in the 300-meter hurdles and Abigail Smith placing sixth in the 400-meter dash.
Monroe City will host the district meet on Saturday at 9 a.m., which will also include Mark Twain and Palmyra. Other schools competing in Saturday’s district meet include Brookfield, Clark County, Highland, Louisiana, Marceline, Milan, Putnam County, Salisbury, South Shelby, Van-Far and Westran.