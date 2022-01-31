CONWAY, Ark. -- Strong second half shooting was too much for the Hannibal-LaGrange University men's basketball team on Saturday, as the Trojans fell to Central Baptist 71-49 on the road.
"We competed well in small segments, but need to be more consistent on the road against a tough opponent," said HLGU head coach Jason Durst.
Trojans senior center Grant Peters scored a team-high 16 points, while adding four rebounds, two assists and one block. Sophomore guard Bryce Stark scored seven points, had five rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block.
HLGU (4-17, 2-8) will host Williams Baptist University in its next game on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
