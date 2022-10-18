The Clarence Cannon Conference released its All-Conference softball selections on Tuesday, with four Palmyra and three Monroe City players earning nods.
The Clarence Cannon Conference released its All-Conference softball selections on Tuesday, with four Palmyra and three Monroe City players earning nods.
Monroe City sophomore Audri Youngblood was a unanimous selection as a First Team infielder.
Youngblood is joined by two teammates -- senior Emily Freidank (catcher) and junior Lucy Pratt (pitcher).
Palmyra had two Second Team selections in senior infielder Abbey Redd and junior outfielder Lexie Peuster.
Senior pitcher Kennedy Wilson and junior infielder Alaina Loman were honorable mention selections for Palmyra.
Macon finished as conference champions, with pitcher Brooke Weimer winning CCC Player of the Year and head coach LeaAnn Hamlin winning CCC Coach of the Year.
Other First Team selections included Weimer, Highland pitcher Payton Miller, Centralia catcher Harper Sontheimer, Centralia infielder Jozelynn Bostick, Highland infielder Emma Harshberger, Brookfield infielder Ella Daugherity, Macon outfielder Amiya Brown, Centralia outfielder Autumn Hawkins, Clark County outfielder Ally Fox and Clark County utility player Ashtyn Ebeling.
Other Second Team selections included Centralia pitcher Kaelyn Walters, Highland catcher Haleigh Winter, South Shelby catcher Sofia Eleazarraraz, Centralia infielder Mackenzi Adkission, Highland infielder Addy Abell, Macon infielder Reese Adair, Macon outfielder Brooklyn Anderson, Centralia outfielder Tilly Fox, Brookfield outfielder Mya Sackrey and Centralia utility player Meredith Wright.
Other Honorable Mention selections included Brookfield catcher Tylynn Almond, Macon catcher Danni McVicker, South Shelby infielder Kamryn Mitchell and Highland outfielder Olivia Ritterbusch.
