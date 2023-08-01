2023 was not the season I envisioned for the St. Louis Cardinals, who I thought were contenders.
Instead, the Cardinals find themselves 13 games below .500 and in last place and are sellers for the first time in a generation.
There have been numerous factors responsible for the decline -- including lack of production out of the pitching, poor fundamentals, lack of timely hitting and most importantly, the management.
While the Cardinals made several trades the past few days, the front office has made it clear that it is not doing a full rebuild. The strategy seems to be cashing in on short term assets and reload in the offseason.
The selloff started on Sunday, when Jordan Hicks was traded to the Blue Jays for Double-A right-handed pitchers Adam Kloffenstein and Sem Robberse.
Just minutes later on Sunday, Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton to the Rangers for Double-A right-handed pitcher Tekoah Roby, Double-A infield prospect Thomas Saggese and left-handed reliever John King.
St. Louis dealt away shortstop Paul DeJong to Toronto for Single-A right-handed reliever Matt Svanson on Tuesday morning, with the Blue Jays seeking insurance after a recent injury to Bo Bichette.
In the closing minutes of the trading deadline, the Cardinals finalized a deal to send Jack Flaherty to the Orioles for Triple-A infielder Cesar Prieto, left-handed pitcher Drew Rom and right-handed pitcher Zack Showalter.
Let's take a look on who the Cardinals acquired, mostly who are prospects in the lower to mid-levels.
Kloffenstein has posted a 3.24 ERA with 105 strikeouts in 17 starts this season in Double-A New Hampshire, while his minor league teammate Robberse has put up a 4.06 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 88.2 innings pitched.
Roby is recovering from an injury and has had mixed results in Double-A Frisco this year, putting up a 5.05 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 10 starts during his first season at the Double-A level.
Saggese projects to be a Brendan Donovan-type player and has batted .313 with a .370 on-base percentage with 15 home runs, 78 RBIs and eight stolen bases in Frisco this season and made his first start in Springfield on Tuesday.
King is the lone major league player acquired in the Cardinals four trades and has posted a 5.79 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 18.2 innings with Texas and a 3.32 ERA in 21.2 innings in Triple-A Round Rock.
Svanson has had a strong year in the Single-A level, posting a 1.67 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 32.1 innings pitched.
Prieto hit a combined .349 with a .393 on-base percentage and six home runs, 49 RBIs and seven stolen bases between two levels this season.
Rom has posted a 5.34 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 86 innings this season at Triple-A Norfolk, while Showalter has put up a 2.67 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 30.1 innings pitched between the Rookie and Single-A levels this year.
St. Louis kept its perennial All-Star corner infielders Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado and plans to rebuild its team around them. Which is something that makes me somewhat hopeful for 2024.
The Cardinals also have young players such as Lars Nootbaar, Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker who figure to be a big part of its future plans and have shown glimpses of their potential in 2023.
The Cardinals rank sixth in the National League in runs scored, so the offense hasn't been the problem.
It's been the pitching, which has been a problem area the past few seasons and bottomed out in 2023.
After having to acquire pitching the previous two deadlines to boost their postseason chances, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak declared the team had six starting pitchers this past offseason and decided not to add anyone else after re-signing 41-year-old Adam Wainwright for his final season.
It turned out to be a fatal mistake for the Cardinals 2023 season, with both the rotation and bullpen faltering.
With only Miles Mikolas and maybe Steven Matz penciled in for the 2024 rotation, the Cardinals should use the rest of 2023 to see if left-handed rookies Matt Liberatore and Zack Thompson are capable of being major league caliber starters.
The Cardinals have other pitching prospects such as Michael McGreevy, Gordon Graceffo, Tink Hence and Cooper Hjerpe on the way, Mozeliak will need to search outside the organization either via free agency or trade for additional pitching for the 2024 season.
The December 2017 trade of All-Star pitchers Sandy Alcantara and Zac Gallen to the Marlins for Marcell Ozuna and the inability of once-top prospect Alex Reyes to stay healthy has haunted the Cardinals and will for many years to come.
Mozeliak has had more of a pitch to contact philosophy in the past and has signaled that the Cardinals plan to go more with swing and miss pitchers going forward.
While pitching to contact can work and did work in the past, the Cardinals no longer have a top-notch pitching coach like Dave Duncan or Mike Maddux in charge. The new rules of the pitch clock and limits on the shift have had an effect, as well as some general decline in the team's defense and pitching.
Management has several decisions on the position player side to make going into 2024.
There is a logjam at outfield and management held off of making a decision during the trading deadline, but its likely either Tyler O'Neill or Dylan Carlson gets dealt with Nootbaar and Walker seemingly secure in the grass. St. Louis also is seeing what they have in Alec Burleson, who excelled in Triple-A Memphis in 2022, but has had mixed results in the majors.
O'Neill has had difficulty staying healthy since his breakout 2021 season and Carlson has taken a step back offensively since placing third in the National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2021.
Similar to the Alcantara/Gallen trade, Mozeliak is likely haunted by trading away 2023 All-Stars Randy Arozarena to the Rays and Adolis Garcia to the Rangers with neither player getting much of a chance in St. Louis. He may be a little gun moving forward with Carlson and O'Neill.
The trade of DeJong and the season-ending injury to Donovan eases a similar logjam in the infield, with Tommy Edman ticketed as the everyday shortstop in near future.
Masyn Winn is the Cardinals No. 1 propect and has batted .284 with 16 home runs, 55 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in Memphis so far, as well as playing solid defense. He is knocking at the door of the major leagues and will soon be in St. Louis.
Winn's emergence and Gorman likely playing a majority of his games at second base will likely force the Cardinals to choose between Edman and Donovan as its utility player in the long term.
The Cardinals should also use the rest of 2023 to see if Willson Contreras is the long term answer at catcher, with the former Cub being signed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal last offseason.
Contreras skipped the World Baseball Classic and I think was unfairly blamed for the pitching struggles early on. It was a bad look on management to pull him off catcher in the public fashion they did, only to return him a couple of weeks later.
While he is not Yadier Molina behind the plate, Contreras does have a strong arm and has been the primary catcher for playoff teams in Chicago. For this contract to provide maximum value, the Cardinals need him to play a majority of his games behind the plate and not be an expensive designated hitter who clogs up that spot when the team has several other options.
2023 has been a massive disappointment for the Cardinals and I hope other changes are in store to improve for the future.
Mozeliak is a big believer in analytics and I feel that its gotten to a point where its detrimental to the team with the fundamentals, defense, baserunning and other aspects of the game suffering.
The Cardinals were better off with an old school manager like Mike Shildt than they are with Oli Marmol, who manages the game Mo's way and hasn't handled the clubhouse well.
Since the retirement of Tony La Russa following the 2011 World Series championship, Mozeliak has went with three rookie managers in Mike Matheny, Shildt and Marmol.
Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. seems to be committed to Mozeliak, so there's probably not going to be a change there. He should insist that the Cardinals get an experienced manager with a track record of success to run the team without interference by Mo.
Other deadline action
The reunion of former Detroit Tigers Cy Young Award winners Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander did not last long with the Mets.
New York sent Scherzer to Rangers for Luisangel Acuna and Verlander back to the Astros for two top prospects, while eating most of the salary.
The Mets find themselves in a distant fourth place and are watching the Braves run away with the division while Ronald Acuna Jr. is putting up a MVP season, but now have Acuna's younger brother from Texas.
Verlander had a no-trade clause and returned to Houston after the Mets shopped him around to the Dodgers and Braves.
It's clear both Texas teams are gunning for the World Series and could likely run into each other in a playoff series with Verlander and Scherzer facing off against each other like they did in the 2019 World Series with the Astros and Nationals.
While the Angels are on the fringes of the wild card race, I respect them for going for it and adding Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez from the White Sox and C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk from the Rockies.
The Angels haven't made the postseason since 2014 and Los Angeles was swept in the Division Series, which is Mike Trout's only playoff opportunity to date. With Shohei Ohtani approaching free agency, it's either now or never.
Tampa Bay added Aaron Civale in a trade with Cleveland for first base prospect Kyle Manzardo, joining Baltimore in the arms race as the Orioles have overtaken the Rays for first place in the AL East.
With Toronto made a pair of trades with the Cardinals, the Red Sox acquired infielder Luis Urias from Milwaukee and the Yankees added reliever Keynan Middleton from the White Sox right at the deadline.
With each team in the AL East over .500, it should be an exciting race going forward.
Cleveland decided to make another move after acquiring Manzardo, trading Josh Bell to the Marlins fo infield prospect Kahlil Watson and infielder Jean Segura, who they plan to release.
The Guardians had flipped shortstop Amed Rosario to the Dodgers for pitcher Noah Syndergaard, so they are trying to retool for 2023 and plan ahead for the future as they remain neck-and-neck with the Twins for the AL Central.
In addition of acquiring Rosario, the Dodgers traded for Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly from the White Sox to bolster their pitching staff.
The Marlins also traded for third baseman Jake Burger from the White Sox for pitching prospect Jake Eder and traded first baseman Garrett Cooper for the Padres for pitcher Ryan Weathers. With Bell and Burger, Miami is looking to add some power to follow Luis Arraez and Jazz Chisholm in the lineup.
The Phillies traded for Tigers All-Star Michael Lorenzen for rotation depth as it enters the stretch run. The Braves made a move for lefty reliever Brad Hand to supplement the bullpen.
San Diego also traded for Rich Hill and Ji Man Choi from the Pirates and Scott Barlow from the Royals, with the Padres hoping to climb back into the wild card race in what has been a disappointing season after spending big in the offseason.
The Diamondbacks made several moves, starting with trading for Mariners closer Paul Sewald for Jose Rojas and a pair of prospects. Arizona also acquired Tommy Pham and shipped out Andrew Chafin to the Cubs.
The Cubs also traded for Jeimer Candelario from Washington, who came up with the organization.
Milwaukee added Carlos Santana from the Pirates and Mark Canha from the Mets in recent days to attempt to shore up its offense.
The country singer Kenny Rogers sung "you got to know when to hold 'em, know when to fold 'em" in his classic song, "The Gambler." Certainly a fitting lyric for the trading deadline with contending teams wondering if they made the right moves for the postseason push and teams out of the race wondering if their moves will pay off in the future.
