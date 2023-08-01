Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, especially during the morning. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.