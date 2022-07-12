During my vacation last week, I checked out a couple of baseball games between the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.
The Cardinals were thumped by the Braves in both games, with the first game on Independence Day being delayed almost three hours due to rain.
Needless to say, it was not the results my brother and I were hoping for when we planned this trip out.
My initial impression of Truist Park was positive, with the Battery Atlanta reminded me a lot of Ballpark Village near Busch Stadium. I arrived early to both games I went to, soaking in the atmosphere.
The street full of bars, restaurants and shops was also similar to the setup at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, which I visited last year for a three-game series between the Cardinals and Reds.
The first game I went to saw the Cardinals going down in order to start of the first inning, with Matt Olson driving in Dansby Swanson to give the Braves an early 1-0 lead.
It went downhill from there with the Braves jumping on Dakota Hudson for five runs in the second inning to take a commanding 6-0 lead.
Prior to the rain delay, Chance Capel hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Nolan Gorman, but Atlanta limited the damage to allow just one St. Louis run.
Once the rain hit, I thought it would pass through and the game would resume in a reasonable amount of time. After nearly an hour of waiting, I decided to leave.
While I missed out on the Cardinals scoring two additional runs and a pinch-hitting appearance by Albert Pujols, the Braves cemented a 6-3 win in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Another disappointment with the lengthy rain delay was the cancelation of the 4th of July fireworks show.
Tuesday’s game started off better when Gorman singled home Paul Goldschmidt to give the Cardinals an early 1-0 lead midway through the first inning.
It did not last as Atlanta had another five-run outburst in the bottom half of the first inning.
The Cardinals were never able to recover or score any more runs, with Atlanta winning by a 7-1 margin on its way to take three out of four games in the series.
It was a rough stretch of games for the Cardinals against the Braves and Phillies, but St. Louis has showed signs of snapping out of its slump with wins in the final two games of the home Philadelphia series.
Fresh off a World Series championship, Braves fans were out and about supporting their team.
There was also a sizable contingent of Cardinals fans in Atlanta, which was not surprising. I have seen the Cardinals play in Milwaukee, both Chicago stadiums, Colorado, Cincinnati and Cleveland prior to this trip; with St. Louis fans showing up well in all those games.
Truist Park was the 12th major league stadium that I have visited, as I have also caught games in Kaufman Stadium in Kansas City, Target Field in Minnesota and have toured Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Of course, I have seen many games in the current Busch Stadium and the old Busch Stadium.
Overall, the experience at Truist Park was positive. It’s a nice facility with a lot of action near the ballpark. Does not have the charm or unique characteristics of a Wrigley Field, Dodger Stadium or even Kaufman Stadium, but that’s to be expected with a relatively new stadium.
While the Braves have already made memories in their six-year-old park with a World Series win, many of their memories are in past parks. I was able to visit one of those big memories when I walked past the Henry Aaron home run number 715 marker at the old Fulton County Stadium location.
While the baseball games did not go as planned, it still was a fun trip overall. Just catching the annual midnight 4th of July parade in Gatlinburg and hiking up to a waterfall in the Smoky Mountains was well worth the trip.
