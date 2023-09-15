SHELBINA, Mo. -- South Shelby senior running back Kendall Hammond and the Cardinals offensive firepower was firing on all cylinders, which Monroe City had no answers for during Friday's clash of Clarence Cannon Conference powers.
South Shelby not just defeated Monroe City for the first time in nine years, but came away with a 59-6 .rout of the Panthers in front of the Cardinals home crowd.
"(Monroe City) are still a really good football team and they are going to win a lot of games this year," said South Shelby head coach Adam Gunterman. "Our guys really showed up and they were on a mission to make this game really important for us. They beat us by a combined 98-26 last year in two games. This was a really big game for us."
It was the first win over Monroe City for South Shelby since 2015 when the Cardinals won 31-28.
"It does feel good," Gunterman said. "This game was really big for us. They are ranked No. 4 in the state, so for us to come out and play like that was huge."
Monroe City started off well during its first drive with Jayden Holland breaking free for a 51-yard gain and Quincy Mayfield later rushing in for a 28-yard touchdown, giving the Panthers a early and brief 6-0 lead.
Hammond broke free during the Cardinals first possession for a 44-yard touchdown run to tie it up.
Right before the end of the first quarter, Hammond raced in a 45-yard touchdown to give South Shelby a 12-6 lead.
During the Cardinals first two possessions, Hammond ran loose for two long touchdown runs -- a 54-yarder and a 58-yarder.
Hammond finished the first half with eight carries for 237 yards and four touchdowns. He had 11 carries for 251 yards as the Cardinals went to their backups in the second half.
"Kendall is one of the hardest working kids I've ever coached in my life," Gunterman said. "He is an absolute animal in the weight room. He was outstanding tonight and played really great football."
Monroe City was unable to get any traction going offensively, with the Cardinals forcing a turnover on downs in the Panthers next two possessions. On the the latter drive, Monroe City saw a 23-yard pass from Smyser to Waylon DeGrave, but could not advance further.
Cardinals junior Preston Elsen ran in a 10-yard touchdown with 4:10 remaining in the second quarter to put South Shelby up 30-6.
Cameron Wiseman ran in a 51-yard touchdown right after halftime and caught the two-point conversion from quarterback Chase Moellering to put South Shelby up 38-6.
"I've coached football for 12 years now and Cameron's touchdown run was one of the best runs I've seen," Gunterman said. "It was special."
Elsen scored his second touchdown of the night, a eight-yarder, with 4:39 remaining in the third quarter. Moellering then threw a two-point pass to Owen Stueve to give South Shelby a 46-6 lead.
"Preston Elsen tonight going out and playing a big game and scoring his first two varsity touchdowns is huge," Gunterman said.
Bryce Eagan punched in an eight-yard touchdown right before the end of the third quarter, which gave South Shelby a 53-6 lead after an extra point kick.
Near the end of the game, Payton Hetheriton ran free for a 62-yard touchdown.
It was a dominant defensive performance by South Shelby, who did not allow Monroe City to score after Holland's opening touchdown.
"Coach (Carl) Parman, our defensive coordinator, is one of the best coaches around," Gunterman said. "He had these guys ready to go. They just play with a lot of aggression and do a lot of stuff."
Up next for South Shelby (4-0) is a road game against Clark County (4-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.
"Clark County is an absolutely great football team," Gunterman said. "They are really hungry and they got a lot of seniors who have worked really hard to get to that point. You can really kind of mirror what we've done the past two years to what they've done the pass two years. In my opinion, Coach (Ethan) Allen is a great coach and he's going to have those guys ready."
Up next for Monroe City (3-1) is a home game against Centralia (3-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.
