SHELBINA, Mo. -- South Shelby senior running back Kendall Hammond and the Cardinals offensive firepower was firing on all cylinders, which Monroe City had no answers for during Friday's clash of Clarence Cannon Conference powers.

South Shelby not just defeated Monroe City for the first time in nine years, but came away with a 59-6 .rout of the Panthers in front of the Cardinals home crowd.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.